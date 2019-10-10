Gov. Matt Bevin celebrates money for road projects in Trimble County

TRIMBLE COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Matt Bevin stopped in Trimble County on Thursday, celebrating money for road projects and talking about the election.
State money will go toward improvements on a number of roads, including Pendleton and Rowlett Avenues in Trimble County.
In regard to the election, the governor urged people to vote, regardless of which candidate they support, saying people should vote their values over party, mentioning abortion restriction, upholding gun rights and the constitution.
“I would much rather you vote against me than not vote, because what I do is in service to this nation because I love this nation and I love this state,” Governor Bevin said. “I love communities like this. I grew up in a small community where this would have been the big town we would have gone to.”
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.