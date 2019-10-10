Horse dies, jockey injured in race at Keeneland

PETA Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo said in a statement: "Two dead horses at Keeneland in only a week show that it's not just a California issue but an industry-wide disgrace, and it's not just an "accident" but possibly a crime. When a 3-year-old horse dies in what is only his second race, something must be very wrong with the training and treatment of Thoroughbreds before they ever get to the track. Law enforcement should investigate, all medication and training records should be made public, and all racing in the U.S. should shut down until the industry can stop the carnage."