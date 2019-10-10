Horse dies, jockey injured in race at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland has announced a horse has died and the jockey was injured in a turf race on Wednesday, WKYT reports.
An incident report states Triggerman suffered a “catastrophic injury” to the left front limb.
The jockey, Adam Beschizza, suffered a clavicle injury following the horse's injury.
"He was stable upon discharge from Keeneland’s First Aid station and transported to the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital in Lexington for further evaluation," Keeneland Medical Director Dr. Barry Schumer said.
PETA Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo said in a statement: "Two dead horses at Keeneland in only a week show that it's not just a California issue but an industry-wide disgrace, and it's not just an "accident" but possibly a crime. When a 3-year-old horse dies in what is only his second race, something must be very wrong with the training and treatment of Thoroughbreds before they ever get to the track. Law enforcement should investigate, all medication and training records should be made public, and all racing in the U.S. should shut down until the industry can stop the carnage."
This is the third reported horse death during Keeneland’s 2019 Fall Meet. Stella d’Oro and Fast Dreamer were both euthanized after suffering catastrophic injuries.
Copyright 2019 WKYT News. All rights reserved.