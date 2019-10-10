2 hurt when road gives way, swallows car in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — The roadway caved in at a major Bossier City intersection.
And a sedan was swallowed by what appears to be a sinkhole.
Both occupants of the car have been taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, city spokeswoman Traci Landry said.
It happened about 1:50 p.m. Thursday near East Texas Street at Airline Drive.
The cave-in is in an eastbound turn lane in the 2900 block of East Texas.
The car has since been removed.
And that turn lane now is cordoned off and being examined by personnel from Bossier City and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
LaDOTD officials tell KSLA News 12 that the cave-in was caused by a water flow issue in the sewer.
“Got to determine exactly where that water flow is coming from and where it is going,” said Erin Buchanan, a spokeswoman for the state highway department.
City crews were called out to make an emergency repair to a main sewer pipeline.
The intersection remains open.
But motorists are being advised to detour around the area.
