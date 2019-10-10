Judge rules against lawsuit claiming attorney general candidate did not meet qualifications

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of Daniel Cameron, the Republican candidate for Kentucky Attorney General, will remain on the ballet.
Jefferson Circuit Judge Barry Willet ruled against a lawsuit recently filed saying Cameron was not eligible to run.
The lawsuit, which was filed September 17 by Joseph Jackson, claimed Cameron has not been practicing law for eight consecutive years.
Cameron believed the lawsuit was a political ploy and even said he knew Democratic Attorney General Candidate Greg Stumbo was behind it all.
