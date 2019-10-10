Kentucky woman accused of trying to sell her own child to a family member

Crystal Forrest-Smiley is accused of promoting human trafficking of a child under 18. (Source: Ohio County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff | October 10, 2019 at 6:41 PM EDT - Updated October 10 at 6:42 PM

HARTFORD, Ky. (WAVE/WKYT/WBKO) - A Kentucky woman is behind bars after authorities say she tried to sell her own child.

WAVE 3 News’ sister station, WBKO first reported that Crystal Forrest-Smiley of Hartford was arrested as a result of a month-long human trafficking investigation.

Social Services notified Kentucky State Police, saying that Forrest-Smiley was trying to sell her child to a family member.

Forrest-Smiley is charged with sell or purchase a child for adoption and promoting human trafficking of a child under 18.

Forrest-Smiley is being held in the Ohio County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

Anyone with more information on the case is urged to call Kentucky State Police Post 16.

