Kentucky woman accused of trying to sell her own child to a family member

HARTFORD, Ky. (WAVE/WKYT/WBKO) - A Kentucky woman is behind bars after authorities say she tried to sell her own child.
WAVE 3 News’ sister station, WBKO first reported that Crystal Forrest-Smiley of Hartford was arrested as a result of a month-long human trafficking investigation.
Social Services notified Kentucky State Police, saying that Forrest-Smiley was trying to sell her child to a family member.
Forrest-Smiley is charged with sell or purchase a child for adoption and promoting human trafficking of a child under 18.
Forrest-Smiley is being held in the Ohio County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.
Anyone with more information on the case is urged to call Kentucky State Police Post 16.
