Make it a Goode Morning! Weather Blog 10/10

It has been awhile since we have had some active weather in our area, and Friday night/Saturday morning will certainly feature a change for us.
Here is how it looks to break down:
________________________________________________________________________________
FRIDAY 8am-Noon: Partly sunny with increasing clouds. A bit breezy out.
Noon-5pm: Becoming overcast west to east. Remaining breezy. Temperatures warm well into the 70s with 80 or 82 possible along/east of I-65.
5pm-7pm: Spotty showers/thunder move into our counties west of I-65.
7pm-9pm: Showers move more to the east to cover the rest of WAVE Country. While they will be spotty, some could be locally heavy. The temperature plunge starts west of I-65 during this time.
9pm-11pm: Scattered showers. Wind switches to the west/northwest and becomes gusty. Temperature plunge starts to approach I-65.
11pm-2am: Showers start to shift to mainly along/east of I-65. Remaining windy with temperatures continuing to drop.
SATURDAY 2am-6am: The wind gusts will start to ease but still breezy. The main shower activity should be east of I-65...closer to I-75. Some areas to the northwest of Louisville drop to around 39 or 40 degrees with slightly colder wind chills.
6am-Noon: Becoming sunny west to east with all areas sunny by mid-late morning. The wind will ease down even more but it will certainly be cool with widespread 40s during this time.
Noon-5pm: Sunny skies with temperatures in the 50s.
_________________________________________________________________________________
We will drop again Saturday night but the wind and high cloud coverage will be key on any frost potential. We will keep this in the “patchy" category for now. More on that over the weekend.
A warming trend will kick in Sunday into the 60s.
The video today will cover the above in more detail PLUS a look at the active setup for next week as well.
I will be out for a few days...see you Tuesday!
