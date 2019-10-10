Neighbors share thoughts on planned apartment complex in Fern Creek area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new property is being planned for a busy part of town, as a new, 36-unit apartment complex plans to build on the south side of Beulah Church Road.
EMM3 LLC, the developers of the project, are planning on building over a 4-acre property. Two of the acres will be for the proposed apartment complex, and the other two are planned for a United States postal building.
Neighbors in the area shared their concerns at a meeting on Wednesday night at the Fern Creek Community Center, stating possible issues with traffic on that strip of road.
Developers believe that there wouldn’t be too many more traffic issues due to the postal building possibly only being used as a satellite location, and that multiple complexes already reside there without issue.
Concerns and issues with the project are asked to be sent to Bardenwerper Talbott & Roberts, the law firm handling zoning and land planning.
