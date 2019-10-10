Police investigating after New Albany jewelry store robbed

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - New Albany Police are investigating a break-in and burglary at a family-owned jewelry store.
Owner Felecia Koerber of Koerber’s Fine Jewelry said the break-in happened sometime last week during the middle of the night. Koerber’s is located in the 3000 block of Blackiston Mill Road.
No one was inside the store at the time of the robbery. No one was hurt, either.
New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said investigators are preparing a list of the items taken.
Koerber said the crime was recorded on store video.
The store was closed for one day but is now back open for business.
