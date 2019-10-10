Teacher hit in the head with a glass beaker, another principal assaulted

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thursday proved to be a challenging day for teachers and administrators at two separate Jefferson County Schools, both of which no longer have school resource officers.
WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters broke these stories exclusively Thursday after getting a tip that a teacher had been struck in the head with a glass beaker at Seneca High School.
A JCPS spokesperson confirmed a staff member had to receive medical attention because of it.
They also said the staff member was trying to break up a fight when the incident happened.
Students told us the staff member injured is a science teacher.
It's unclear if the student meant to strike who students named as a science teacher.
The student was cited and released to her parents. She’ll face discipline with the district as well they told us.
JCPS said their newly formed school security was called to the school after the incident, but that they were not on-premise at the time.
That's not the only thing WAVE 3 News was able to find out.
Thursday afternoon the principal and another teacher were allegedly assaulted by a 17-year-old female student at Iroquois High Schoo, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.
That student is now charged with two counts of third-degree assault, a felony charge.
According to JCSO, once their deputy arrived, the student took off running across the street. At one point, the deputy discharged his taser, but missed.
The student tripped and fell while running, they said, at which time the deputy and another person helped get her up.
She was taken to the hospital as a precaution and will then be transported to the Juvenile Detention Center on the two felony charges.
The incidents come at a time when the district is trying to develop its own Security Force. Right now there are no school resource officers consistently present at schools. Normally JCPS Security is called to the school in response to an incident.
