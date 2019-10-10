Touchdown Friday Night: Week 8 schedule

October 9, 2019 at 8:17 PM EDT - Updated October 9 at 8:17 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here’s the schedule for Week 8 of Touchdown Friday Night:

KENTUCKY

Central Hardin at Barren County

Kentucky Country Day at Berea

Holy Cross at Bethlehem

Fern Creek at Bullitt East

PRP at Butler

Fort Campbell at Caldwell County

Waggener at Central

DeSales at Christian Academy

St. Xavier at Manual

Meade County at Elizabethtown

Doss at Fairdale

Shawnee at Gallatin County

Western at Iroquois

Atherton at Jeffersontown

John Hardin at Moore

Breckinridge County at Nelson County

Shelby County at North Oldham

Madison Central at Oldham County

Fort Knox at Seneca

North Bullitt at South Oldham

Male at Southern

Ballard at Trinity

Spencer County at Valley

INDIANA

Silver Creek at Brownstown Central

Bedford North Lawrence at Floyd Central

Columbus East at Seymour

Clarksville at Corydon Central

New Albany at Madison

Columbus North at Bloomington North

Switzerland County at North Decatur

Salem at Charlestown

Paoli at Mitchell

Jennings County at Jeffersonville

