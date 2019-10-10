Track announcer Tom Durkin speaks at UofL, addresses horse racing’s issues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many horse racing fans were able to put a face to the voice at the University of Louisville on Wednesday night.
Race caller Tom Durkin hosted the UofL Fall Equine Speaker Series on Wednesday.
An Eclipse Award-winning track announcer, Durkin talked about his career calling races, including the Kentucky Derby.
He also spent some time addressing the current state of thoroughbred racing.
“It’s an important time in horse racing,” he said. “We’ve had our fair share of problems. We’re going to have to address part of that (including possibly putting the) federal government in charge of oversight, which would be a very big thing. There’s medication issues that have to be resolved. All things that have to be thought out carefully.”
Durkin said he makes it back to Churchill Downs often. He was a part owner of My Boy Jack, who finished fifth in the 2018 Kentucky Derby, and also was part owner of Always Dreaming, who won it the year before.
