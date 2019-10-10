West Nile death reported in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Health officials in Louisville said the city has had its first death this year connected to West Nile Virus.
Dave Langdon, spokesman for Louisville Metro Health and Wellness, did not say where in the county the person lived.
Two people have been diagnosed with West Nile Virus in Louisville Metro this year.
In September, WAVE 3 News reported that a woman in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood had tested positive for West Nile Virus.
In 2018, four human cases of West Nile Virus were reported in Louisville, but none of those were fatal.
One death was reported in 2016.
