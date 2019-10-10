WKU sorority members recorded singing songs with racial slur

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WAVE) - Videos have begun to surface of members of two separate sororities at Western Kentucky University singing songs with racial slurs.
The first incident involved members of Alpha Xi Delta, NBC affiliate WNKY reports.
The college students can be seen in the video singing the lyrics to Saweetie’s “My Type” during what appears to be a party inside an apartment. The lyrics involve the use of a racial slur multiple times in the six-second video, which was posted to Twitter on Aug. 30. It’s been viewed nearly 44,000 times.
A similar incident occurred on Aug. 20 during a bid day celebration at Chi Omega, which included a member posting a video to the sorority’s Snapchat story which included her singing lyrics to the song “Act Up” by City Girls, which also included the use of a racial slur.
No disciplinary action was taken against any of the students involved, or against their respective chapters, but the university said they’ve used these incidents as a teaching moment for each sorority, WNKY reports.
“We were using this as an educational tool to let them know that while they might have thought this was funny, some people might not perceive it that way,” said WKU Director of Media Relations Bob Skipper. “I don’t think there was any ill intentions in these incidents. Sometimes how we perceive something is not how it’s perceived by others.”
Skipper added that these were isolated incidents and do not reflect the student body as a whole, however, several students gathered to protest outside the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center, leading up to Shenanigans, one of the largest Greek life events of the year.
Shenanigans raises money to prevent child abuse in Bowling Green and Warren County.
No sororities were removed from the event.
