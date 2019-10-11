Algae forces Ironman Louisville to cancel swim portion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Elevated levels of harmful algae bloom in the Ohio River has forced organizers to cancel the swim portion of the 2019 Louisville Ironman Triathlon.
In a statement, Ironman officials said, “Following the result of tests that were performed this week, IRONMAN and local city officials have determined that in the interest of athlete safety, it is necessary to cancel the swim portion of the 2019 IRONMAN Louisville triathlon presented by Norton Sports Health. While we understand the inconvenience this may cause our athletes, athlete safety is always our first priority when hosting one of our world-class events.”
The 112 mile bike ride and the 26.2 mile marathon portions of the event will still take place.
Ironman officials said athletes will be informed through official communications of the revised race day procedures.
