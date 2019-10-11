Behind the Forecast: How frost forms

So, what is frost anyway? The National Weather Service (NWS) defines frost as the "formation of thin ice crystals on the ground or other surfaces in the form of scales, needles, feathers, or fans." Frost, the thin layer of ice that forms on a solid surface, can only occur on a surface that is below freezing. Once the water vapor touches the sub-freezing surface deposition occurs, turns from water vapor to ice, as the water vapor reaches its freezing point.