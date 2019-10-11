Bellarmine locker room remodel includes project from prison inmates

Everyone knows Bellarmine puts a special product on the court, but now the players have a special product off the court to kick back in and relax on with a special meaning behind it. That’s why head coach Scott Davenport said his players helped move some new leather-bound chairs into the remodeled locker room. But these chairs aren’t from your average retailer. They were made by hand by Kentucky prison inmates at Little Sandy Correctional Complex in Eastern Kentucky. Davenport said it’s an experience for his players to experience life in a different way.