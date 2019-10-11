Bellarmine locker room remodel includes project from prison inmates

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The new men’s basketball locker room at Bellarmine University is nearing completion. Some important features have been added that came with an important lesson that coaches were trying to teach.
Everyone knows Bellarmine puts a special product on the court, but now the players have a special product off the court to kick back in and relax on with a special meaning behind it. That’s why head coach Scott Davenport said his players helped move some new leather-bound chairs into the remodeled locker room. But these chairs aren’t from your average retailer. They were made by hand by Kentucky prison inmates at Little Sandy Correctional Complex in Eastern Kentucky. Davenport said it’s an experience for his players to experience life in a different way.
"Those guys are going back to a plant in a prison trying to correct the mistakes they made in life so our player were really learning today," Davenport said. "This will be one heck of a practice today."
The players were excited to help, but they're also excited to see the finished product.
"Moving these chairs in, we want to sit in it," said senior forward Ben Weyer. "It's pretty cool. We just looked at a couple of pictures from the announcement. We're all super excited, but we're all just super grateful."
Kentucky Correctional Industries has also done some work for UK and UofL. They said their work is all about inmate recidivism.
