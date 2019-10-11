Cards Picked Third in ACC

Honored as the 2019 ACC Most Improved Player, Nwora was the third-most improved scorer in the nation last season with his 17.0 scoring average (sixth in the ACC), up 11.3 points per game from his 5.7 average as a freshman. The All-ACC third team selection is one of five players in the ACC who scored 20 or more points on at least 13 occasions last season. Nwora scored in double figures in 31 of 34 games and produced nine double-doubles last season. A junior from Buffalo, N.Y., Nwora was UofL's leader in scoring and rebounding (7.7 rpg, ninth in the ACC). He was also among the ACC leaders in field goal percentage (.446, 12th), three-point field goal percentage (.374, ninth), three-pointers made per game (2.3, 11th), defensive rebounds (6.44 per game, fourth) and minutes played (31.9 per game, 21st). An exercise science major who was named to the All-ACC Academic men's basketball team, Nwora scored a career-high 32 points against Boston College in Louisville with 10 rebounds and four assists. Honored on the 2018 NIT Season Tip-Off All-Tournament team in November, he made at least three three-pointers on 16 occasions last season.