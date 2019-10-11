Define American Summit kicks off at Muhammad Ali Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 2019 Define American Summit kicked off Thursday evening, at the Muhammad Ali Center.
The summit, which is the largest conversation on American identity in the 21st century, explores American identity through media and culture with top writers, entertainers, scholars, activists and Comedy Central. Attendees will also be able to examine America’s current divisive culture, connecting the dots to how we got here and where we must go to become an inclusive and welcoming nation.
“Define American asks the nation the same question we are asking in Louisville,” said Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer. “How do we create a more equitable and just society by studying our past and shaping our future?”
“What we’re not trying to do is redefine American,” Define American Executive Director Ryan Eller added. “We’re just trying to include everyone’s story in that definition, and I want to include Louisville’s story in that definition as well.”
The Define American Summit will include panel discussions, workshops, cultural performances and the Define American Comedy Show, presented by Comedy Central. The summit lineup includes top writers, entertainers, scholars, activists and artists.
Full conference passes and individual event tickets for the 2019 Define American Summit are available by clicking here. All events listed on the schedule are open to the public. Student and recent grad discounts are also available.
The majority of events will take place at The GALT House Hotel, with the Define American Comedy Show presented by Comedy Central at the historic Mercury Ballroom.
