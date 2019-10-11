Dozens of people become naturalized citizens

Nearly 100 people from over 30 countries were sworn in as American citizens Friday morning. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE3.com Staff | October 11, 2019 at 7:44 PM EDT - Updated October 11 at 7:44 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A special celebration was held at Louisville Free Public Library on Friday morning.

Dozens of people became naturalized American citizens.

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes addressed those who took the oath of allegiance, emphasizing the importance of the day.

“What today is about is realizing we are a nation of immigrants by immigrants and for immigrants and that we are better when we realize that our greatest strength is the diversity among us,” Lundergan Grimes said.

A total of 98 new citizens were sworn in from 31 different countries.

