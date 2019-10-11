FORECAST: Increasing clouds, gusty winds, showers ahead of today’s front

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds increase this morning ahead of a cold front that will bring some changes throughout the region today.
Winds increase as the day wears on, gusting between 20 to 30 mph. A few spotty showers and sprinkles are possible this morning.
This afternoon, more showers begin to creep into western counties, becoming more widespread around sunset.
Temperatures warm into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon with the help of southerly winds. As the cold front moves through, temperatures will drop quickly from the 70s into the 50s before midnight. Bring the rain gear and jacket with you this evening.
By sunrise tomorrow, temperatures will sit in the upper 30s and low 40s across WAVE Country.
It will be a struggle to warm up on Saturday despite plenty of sunshine; highs max out near 60°.
Sunday will be a bit warmer with highs near 70°. Temperatures warm into the mid-70s by Tuesday ahead of our next front. This one will bring showers on Tuesday and early Wednesday. Behind this next front, highs return to the 60s for the middle of next week.
