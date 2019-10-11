Georgetown officer reinstated after being cleared by ISP

Sgt. Charles Morgan speaks with Georgetown Town Council member Chris Loop following his reinstatement at Thursday's special meeting. (Source: News and Tribune)
By Makayla Ballman | October 10, 2019 at 9:07 PM EDT - Updated October 10 at 9:07 PM

GEORGETOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - After being cleared of any misconduct by Indiana State Police, Georgetown Police Sgt. Charles Morgan is back on duty.

The news came in a special called Georgetown Town Council meeting Thursday, WAVE 3 News partners the News and Tribune report.

An official reinstatement date is set for October 14, but Sgt. Morgan could return to work before that if he chooses.

Morgan had been on paid administrative leave since September 11, when the council announced an investigation into Morgan and Georgetown Police Chief Denny Kunkel for the possible misuse of funds. Kunkel remains on paid administrative leave.

