Help Kentucky Humane Society ‘Empty the Shelters’ Saturday

While KHS is reducing adoption fees this Saturday, the adoption process remains the same. Families will fill out an application and meet with an adoption counselor to ensure every pet finds the right home. All pets are spayed or neutered, micro-chipped and up-to-date on vaccinations. Adopters are asked to bring or purchase a collar and leash for dogs and a crate for cats. Jefferson County residents also pay $10.50 for pet licensing.