Help Kentucky Humane Society ‘Empty the Shelters’ Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Animal shelters across the country and right here in WAVE Country need your help on Saturday. They’re trying to “Clear the Shelters," where all adoption fees are either reduced or waived.
Kentucky Humane Shelters will be reducing adoption fees on dogs to just $25 and will be charging no adoption fees on cats.
The special is valid for all dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens at the KHS East Campus, 1000 Lyndon Lane, and at KHS adoption centers at six Feeders Supply stores: Dixie, Fern Creek, Hikes Point, Springhurst, St. Matthews and North Dixie.
While KHS is reducing adoption fees this Saturday, the adoption process remains the same. Families will fill out an application and meet with an adoption counselor to ensure every pet finds the right home. All pets are spayed or neutered, micro-chipped and up-to-date on vaccinations. Adopters are asked to bring or purchase a collar and leash for dogs and a crate for cats. Jefferson County residents also pay $10.50 for pet licensing.
The Kentucky Humane Society is one of 125 organizations in 26 states taking part in this special adoption day. To see a list of all participating locations, click here.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.