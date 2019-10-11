Indigenous Peoples Day to be celebrated Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s Indigenous Peoples Day will take place Monday evening at Fourth Street Live.
Louisville’s Indigenous Peoples Day is a one of a kind Native American festival of song and storytelling, culture and history.
Other places across the state and country will hold celebrations on Monday.
The event began as a counter celebration to Columbus Day, a federal holiday honoring Christopher Columbus.
“We are not responsible for the sins of those who came before us, however, we are always equally responsible to recognize the reality and receive the responsibility to reshape our nation one person at a time,” Louisville Metro Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith said at a press conference Friday.
Indigenous Peoples Day is free to attend.
