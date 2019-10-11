Kidnapped Eminence woman safe, husband arrested

By Charles Gazaway | October 11, 2019 at 1:18 PM EDT - Updated October 11 at 1:33 PM

EMINENCE, Ky. (WAVE) - The manhunt for a kidnapped Henry County woman is over after she was found safe and her husband placed under arrest.

Melinda Whitehouse, 34, was located in Mt. Eden area of Shelby County. Terry Whitehouse was arrested off Back Creek Road, also in the Mt. Eden area.

Authorities had been searching for than 24 hours for Melinda Whitehouse after she and her mother were kidnapped from a home in Eminence Thursday morning by Terry Allen Whitehouse, 37.

Terry Whitehouse had been released from the Shelby County Detention Center the day before after being arrested on domestic violence charges.

After releasing his mother-in-law, Terry Whitehouse continued to hold his wife against her will. Melinda Whitehouse’s mother asked for police to check on her husband at the home. It was during that check that Eminence police and Henry County sheriff’s deputies found him dead.

