Kidnapped Eminence woman safe, husband suspected in murder arrested

EMINENCE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a search that lasted nearly 36 hours, a kidnapped Henry County woman is safe and her husband has been placed under arrest.
Melinda Whitehouse, 34, and her husband, Terry Whitehouse were found off Back Creek Road in the Mt. Eden area of Shelby County.
Shelby County Sheriff Mark Moore said the Chrysler Town and Country minivan the couple was last seen in was spotted by a citizen who called Shelby County Dispatch. responding officers saw the minivan in the Harrisonville area and took positions to stop it. When the van drove out, officers moved in to stop it. Moore said Terry Whitehouse ran into the woods leaving his wife behind. Melinda Whitehouse was taken to protective custody.
Trooper Stuart Jackson of the Kentucky State Police said law enforcement personnel were on the scene for several hours and that a helicopter was called in to assist in the search.
Moore said when Terry Whitehouse was found he was tired and complaining of dehydration. Whitehouse was checked by EMS before being handed over to Henry County authorities.
Authorities had been searching for than 24 hours for Melinda Whitehouse after she and her mother were kidnapped from a home in Eminence Thursday morning by Terry Allen Whitehouse, 37.
Terry Whitehouse had been released from the Shelby County Detention Center on Wednesday after being arrested on domestic violence charges.
After releasing his mother-in-law, Terry Whitehouse continued to hold his wife against her will. Melinda Whitehouse’s mother asked for police to check on her husband at the home. It was during that check that Eminence police and Henry County sheriff’s deputies found him dead.
Terry Whitehouse was taken back to Henry County for questioning.
