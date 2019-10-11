KSP nets 6 arrests in drug roundup

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Six people were arrested after a drug roundup by Kentucky State Police, Pikeville and Task Force Officers with the Drug Enforcement Administration.
The roundup happened in Pike and Jefferson Counties.
Seven sealed indictments were handed down from a Federal Grand Jury. Troopers and Detectives served arrest warrants on multiple subjects who were all indicted for Conspiracy to Traffic in Methamphetamine over 500 grams.
Six warrants have been served throughout Pike, Floyd, and Jefferson Counties.
Ivory Dean, 33 of Louisville, Lois Spears, 25 of Pikeville, Emilee Yonts 32 of Ashcamp, John Wesley Wright, 39 of Pikeville, Lauren Ashley Powell, 21 of Elkhorn City, and Charles Doneghy, 31 of Louisville were arrested.
