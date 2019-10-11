KY man facing child porn charges after police were notified he ordered child sex doll

KSP also released a statement saying in part, “Master was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor was discovered in an international shipment addressed to Erlanger, Kentucky. The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Erlanger on October 9, 2019. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.”