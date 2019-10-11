LMPD investigating homicide in Klondike neighborhood

Louisville metro police were called to the 3200 block of Pomeroy Drive at 9:48 a.m. on an apparent homicide. (Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway | October 11, 2019 at 10:20 AM EDT - Updated October 11 at 11:17 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are conducting a homicide investigation into the death of a person in the Klondike neighborhood.

Dwight Mitchell, a LMPD spokesman, said the victim was found inside a home in the 3200 block of Pomeroy Drive just before 10 a.m. by officers responding to a call of a person down.

Mitchell said the victim was “obviously deceased from some type of foul play.”

The name of the victim will be released by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office after relatives have been notified.

