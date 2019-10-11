LMPD investigating homicide in Klondike neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are conducting a homicide investigation into the death of a person in the Klondike neighborhood.
Dwight Mitchell, a LMPD spokesman, said the victim was found inside a home in the 3200 block of Pomeroy Drive just before 10 a.m. by officers responding to a call of a person down.
Mitchell said the victim was “obviously deceased from some type of foul play.”
The name of the victim will be released by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office after relatives have been notified.
