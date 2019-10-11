Metro Council approves increase to golf course greens

“City golf courses have been collectively losing increasing amounts of money each of the last three years, which cuts into funding for other parks operations. The golf courses also have capital needs to improve their condition of approximately $20 million. Our citizens deserve to know how other cities have found ways to more efficiently operate municipal courses. That’s why we issued an RFP. I appreciate the Council’s passion on this issue but hope their vote tonight will not limit responses to the RFP process. We will add this vote results to the RFP information and see how it plays out. Our goal remains the same - balance the budget and keep our city momentum going.”