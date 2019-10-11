Nude man arrested, told police ‘he was afraid worms were coming from his genitals’

BEREA, Ky. (WAVE) - An Eastern Kentucky man was arrested on Wednesday on charges of disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and indecent exposure.
Officers with the Berea Police Department were dispatched to a home on Blyth Court on a call of a man running around irradically, without his clothes on.
When police arrived, they found Billy Hisle, 24, completely nude. The officer ordered Hisle to put his clothes on, but Hisle told him that he was scared and he couldn’t walk on the grass. He then told the officers he didn’t want to put his shorts back on because “he was afraid worms were coming from his genitals.”
Police say Hisle was unsteady on his feet and had slurred speech at the time of his arrest. Police also say Hisle began to hallucinate and see things in front of him that weren’t there, telling the officers on the scene that people were “after him.”
Hisle was arrested and lodged in the Madison County Detention Center.
