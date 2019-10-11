Readers rejoice! Half Price Books Clearance Sale goes on through Sunday

Readers rejoice! Half Price Books Clearance Sale goes on through Sunday
The Half Price Books Clearance Sale is going on until Sunday at 6 p.m. at the Kentucky Expo Center. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Makayla Ballman | October 11, 2019 at 7:53 PM EDT - Updated October 11 at 7:53 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Readers are in for a treat this weekend.

The Half Price Books Clearance Sale is going on through Sunday evening at the Kentucky Expo Center.

- All merchandise is priced $2 or less. Attendees can search through tens of thousands of items, including hardbacks, paperbacks, LPs, comics, movies, and media.

It’s free to attend, but it will cost $10 per vehicle to park at the Expo Center.

Saturday and Sunday the sale runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The first 100 people in the door Saturday and Sunday will receive a free Half Price Books tote bag.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.