Readers rejoice! Half Price Books Clearance Sale goes on through Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Readers are in for a treat this weekend.
The Half Price Books Clearance Sale is going on through Sunday evening at the Kentucky Expo Center.
- All merchandise is priced $2 or less. Attendees can search through tens of thousands of items, including hardbacks, paperbacks, LPs, comics, movies, and media.
It’s free to attend, but it will cost $10 per vehicle to park at the Expo Center.
Saturday and Sunday the sale runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The first 100 people in the door Saturday and Sunday will receive a free Half Price Books tote bag.
