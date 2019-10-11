Report: President Trump, Vice President Pence to visit Kentucky before November election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New reports suggest the President of the United States, as well as the Vice President of the United States, are coming to Kentucky for an 11th-hour push to keep current Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin in office.
Politico reports President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are planning to make separate trips to the Bluegrass state ahead of the November 5 election.
President Trump is slated to rally for Bevin the day before the election, on Nov. 4, “according to two people familiar with the planning of the event” the Politico report says.
Vice President Pence is slated to appear in the state on Nov. 1.
Matt Bevin faces current attorney general Andy Beshear.
Final details for the rallies haven’t been released yet.
This story will be updated.
