Senator Todd Young backs Mark Seabrook for New Albany mayor
Mayoral candidate Mark Seabrook (left) and Senator Todd Young (right) make a stop at Pints and Union in New Albany Friday morning. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE3.com Staff | October 11, 2019 at 7:29 PM EDT - Updated October 11 at 7:29 PM

NEW ALBANY, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana Senator Todd Young made a stop in Southern Indiana Friday, to show his support for New Albany’s Republican mayoral candidate.

Senator Young stopped by Pints and Union, supporting Mark Seabrook.

Young says Seabrook brings a new kind of vision to New Albany.

“This is a good time for change, we know that and the national level, the state level, and the local level this is good time for a new plan,” Senator Young explained.

Seabrooks is running against Democratic incumbent Mayor Jeff Gahan and Independent Dan Coffey.

Gahan is running for his third term in office.

