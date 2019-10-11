Senator Todd Young backs Mark Seabrook for New Albany mayor

NEW ALBANY, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana Senator Todd Young made a stop in Southern Indiana Friday, to show his support for New Albany’s Republican mayoral candidate.
Senator Young stopped by Pints and Union, supporting Mark Seabrook.
Young says Seabrook brings a new kind of vision to New Albany.
“This is a good time for change, we know that and the national level, the state level, and the local level this is good time for a new plan,” Senator Young explained.
Seabrooks is running against Democratic incumbent Mayor Jeff Gahan and Independent Dan Coffey.
Gahan is running for his third term in office.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.