3 Southern Indiana judges facing misconduct charges in connection with Indianapolis incident

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - Three Indiana judges have had disciplinary charges filed against them in connection with May 1 shooting at left two Clark County judges wounded.
The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications announced the filing of disciplinary charges against Clark Circuit Court 1 Judge Andrew Adams, Crawford Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell, and Clark Circuit Court 2 Judge Bradley Jacobs for violating the Code of Judicial Conduct.
The 7-member Commission, the investigative agency for alleged ethical misconduct by judges, charged Adams with three counts of misconduct while placing two counts each against Bell and Jacobs.
In a statement announcing the charges, the Commission alleges the misconduct is related to the behavior of Adams, Bell and jacobs while they were attending a judicial education conference in Indianapolis.
Early on the morning of May 1, a physical altercation outside a Downtown Indianapolis White Castle resulted in Adams and Jacobs being shot.
Each judge has 20 days to file an answer to the charges.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.