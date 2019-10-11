3 Southern Indiana judges facing misconduct charges in connection with Indianapolis incident

3 Southern Indiana judges facing misconduct charges in connection with Indianapolis incident
Clark Circuit Court 1 Judge Andrew Adams, Crawford Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell, and Clark Circuit Court 2 Judge Bradley Jacobs have each been charged with misconduct in connection a May 1, 2019 incident in Indianapolis during which Adams and Jacobs were shot. (Source: Adams and Jacobs - Indiana Supreme Court, Bell - News and Tribune)
By Charles Gazaway | October 11, 2019 at 12:26 PM EDT - Updated October 11 at 12:57 PM

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - Three Indiana judges have had disciplinary charges filed against them in connection with May 1 shooting at left two Clark County judges wounded.

The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications announced the filing of disciplinary charges against Clark Circuit Court 1 Judge Andrew Adams, Crawford Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell, and Clark Circuit Court 2 Judge Bradley Jacobs for violating the Code of Judicial Conduct.

The 7-member Commission, the investigative agency for alleged ethical misconduct by judges, charged Adams with three counts of misconduct while placing two counts each against Bell and Jacobs.

In a statement announcing the charges, the Commission alleges the misconduct is related to the behavior of Adams, Bell and jacobs while they were attending a judicial education conference in Indianapolis.

Early on the morning of May 1, a physical altercation outside a Downtown Indianapolis White Castle resulted in Adams and Jacobs being shot.

Each judge has 20 days to file an answer to the charges.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.