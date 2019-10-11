Teen accused of killing Lonnie Bard found guilty of manslaughter, robbery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 19-year-old charged with murdering and robbing 62-year-old man outside of Zion Manor Senior Living two years ago was found guilty of manslaughter on Thursday.
A total of six teenagers were charged as adults with murder and robbery in the first degree. Four of them pleaded guilty to facilitation of murder and facilitation to robbery in exchange for testifying against the man police say was the ringleader, Tavion Miley.
In court on Thursday, Miley was found guilty in the First Degree and Robbery in the First Degree.
The penalty phase of Miley’s trial begins at 9 a.m. Friday.
The teens who accepted five year sentences, to be served concurrently on facilitation to commit murder and facilitation to commit robbery are: Bryan Litton, Yasin Abdulkadir, who is taking an Alford plea as he allegedly watched and didn’t take part, Joseph Foster and Tyrone Cheatham. They were also given home incarceration.
