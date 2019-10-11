12th vehicle impounded for illegal dumping

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For a second time in less than a week, Solid Waste Management Services Enforcement Officers, with help from a private citizen, have located and impounded a vehicle caught on camera illegally dumping.
This makes the 12th vehicle to be impounded this year.
“I want to thank the citizens who assisted SWMS Officers in locating this vehicle. It’s assistance like this from the public that are making sure are neighborhoods are not being turned into someone’s personal dumping ground,” said Councilwoman Nicole George (D-21). “The message has always been clear, if you illegally dump in our neighborhoods, it will be costly when you get caught.”
According to Solid Waste Management Services Enforcement Officers, a private security camera captured a white Ford F-150 being used to dump a couch in the Beechmont Neighborhood on August 10.
The vehicle was found on October 10 in the 100 block of East Adair.
In total, the illegal dumper received a citation with fines and fees totaling $750. Also, they will have to pay approximately $250 for impound and storage fees.
