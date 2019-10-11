Violins of Hope exhibit arrives in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A powerful exhibit has arrived at the Frazier History Museum. Violins of Hope, a collection of instruments that were played during and survived the Holocaust are now on display.
The exhibit tells the survivors stories of resilience. To many, seeing the instruments that have meant so much to so many generations can be breathtaking, which is why the Frazier Museum is making sure the exhibit is free for everyone to visit.
“We don’t put on a lot of exhibits at no cost to the public but this is powerful,” said museum vice president Andy Treinen. “It is important and we want as many people in the state of Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio to come and see it as possible because it won’t be anywhere near this region again.”
The Violins of Hope exhibit will be available to see through 10 days of concerts, exhibits and free programs, all taking place between October 17 and 26.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.