Court documents say female judge flipped off men before fight leaving two judges shot

INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WAVE) - The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications has filed disciplinary charges against three southern Indiana judges in connection with a night of Indianapolis bar-hopping that ended with a fight outside a fast-food restaurant, during which two of them were shot and wounded.
The commission announced misconduct charges Friday against Circuit Judges Andrew Adams and Bradley Jacobs of Clark County and Sabrina Bell of Crawford County over the May 1 altercation outside a White Castle, when Adams and Jacobs each were shot.
The judges, according to documents, had been bar-hopping and were drinking alcohol throughout the night. Police say they tried to enter the Red Garter Gentleman’s Club, but it was closed, so they went to the nearby White Castle instead. Adams, Jacobs and Bell were standing outside the restaurant when two men, Alfredo Vazquez and Brandon Kaiser drove past the trio.
Court documents say either Kaiser or Vazquez yelled something out the window that prompted Judge Bell to give the middle finger to the men.
Vazquez, according to the charges, parked his SUV, got out and a verbal altercation started. It then turned violent when Adams and Jacobs moved toward Vazquez and Kaiser, according to court documents and Adams and Vazquez both hit and kicked each other, while Jacobs and Kaiser mostly wrestled on the ground.
Kaiser pulled out a gun and shot Adams in the stomach and fired two more shots at Judge Jacobs in the chest. Kaiser and Vazquez then allegedly fled the scene. Judge Bell told police, according to the documents, quote: “I’m not denying that I said something or egged it on.”
Court documents say that Judge Jacobs had a blood alcohol level at .177 and Judge Adams had blood alcohol level at .213. Each judge is being charged with violating the Code of Judicial Conduct - and has 20 days to file an answer to the charges.
Adams pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge and received a one-year suspended sentence.
There was a fourth judge who had been with Adams, Jacobs and Bell. He went inside the White Castle before the fight.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.