Enoch Impresses in Red-White Scrimmage

Once that scrimmage started, one thing that stood out the most was the play of Steven Enoch. He was scoring inside. He was scoring outside, showing his game has truly grown during the off season. He led everybody in scoring with 21 points and six rebounds on 8-10 shooting as his Red squad beat the white squad 42-32 in a 20 minute half. “I think Steven Enoch was mighty impressive. Obviously, he’s going against a freshman, but Steven’s gotten a whole lot better. He’s worked really hard this off season," said Mack. “Steve does a great job of running the floor. He can shoot the ball. He can post. He can score with either hand. I think that’s going to help our team in a lot of ways,” said teammate, Dwayne Sutton who scored 16 points in the scrimmage.