Enoch Impresses in Red-White Scrimmage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If there’s one thing we’ve learned about Chris Mack in his short time here at U of L is he has no problem switching things up. The new “Dunking Cardinal Bird” at mid-court is enormous. Another thing he didn’t mind switching up was the format for the Red-White scrimmage. The team had an actual practice before getting into that scrimmage. “I think anytime you get in front of fans it looks a little different than a practice court where the gym’s empty. You get to see if some habits sunk in. Do guys play a little bit differently with a crowd,” said Mack.
Once that scrimmage started, one thing that stood out the most was the play of Steven Enoch. He was scoring inside. He was scoring outside, showing his game has truly grown during the off season. He led everybody in scoring with 21 points and six rebounds on 8-10 shooting as his Red squad beat the white squad 42-32 in a 20 minute half. “I think Steven Enoch was mighty impressive. Obviously, he’s going against a freshman, but Steven’s gotten a whole lot better. He’s worked really hard this off season," said Mack. “Steve does a great job of running the floor. He can shoot the ball. He can post. He can score with either hand. I think that’s going to help our team in a lot of ways,” said teammate, Dwayne Sutton who scored 16 points in the scrimmage.
The next time U of L fans will have a chance to see this team will be on October 29th when the Cards take on Bellarmine in exhibition play.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.