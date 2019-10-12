Indiana State Police trooper dead after single vehicle crash

TIPPACANOE CO, In. (WAVE) - An Indiana State Police trooper has died after a single-vehicle crash that happened in Tippacanoe County on Friday night.
According to a press release from Indiana State Police, Trooper Peter R. Stephan was traveling north on Old State Road at around 10:25 p.m. Friday night, responding to a call from another state trooper.
After his squad car entered a curve in the road, it left the east side of the roadway for an undetermined reason, rolled over one time and struck a utility pole.
Trooper Stephan suffered fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Governor Eric Holcomb has released a statement on the death of Trooper Stephan, saying:
“Janet and I were heartbroken to learn about the death of Trooper Stephan. We ask that all Hoosiers join us in offering prayers and condolences to Trooper Stephan’s family, friends and colleagues in law enforcement.”
Trooper Stephan is survived by his wife and six-month-old daughter. No additional information has been released at this time.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.