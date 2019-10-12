$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Kentucky

GLASGOW, Ky. (WAVE) - A Mega Millions ticket sold in Glasgow has made someone a million dollars richer.
The winning ticket for Friday night’s drawing matched all five white ball numbers, but not the Mega Ball. The ticket wins the game’s second prize of one million dollars.
According to Chip Polston, Kentucky Lottery Senior Vice President of Communications, lottery security staff will perform security checks at the store where the ticket was sold. After the security checks are cleared, the name of the retailer will be released on Monday.
Lottery officials ask that the winner signs the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure location. They have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize at the lottery’s headquarters.
