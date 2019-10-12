Race for the Cure continues the fight for breast cancer past the finish line

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was Georgianna Dotson’s goal to be the first breast cancer survivor to cross the finish line at the Susan G Komen Race for the Cure at Cardinal Stadium Saturday. When she was successful, the congratulations were hard to give.
“Thank you so much. I’m so excited.” Dotson said.
The fight and the struggle against breast cancer, it’s not something anyone wants to do alone.
When Georgianna Dotson crossed the finish line, she said it was still about every person behind her.
“You want to see people surviving and thriving right? There’s life after cancer,” Dotson said.
She says it’s all about being there for the people around her. Whether it’s friends, family or complete strangers.
“Even though it’s a competition, it’s really not." Dotson said. "We’re all happy to have another birthday.”
Just about 20 minutes later, Tarah Decker crosses the finish line on her 35th birthday. She was one day removed from chemotherapy.
“This is 35. This is my life, but I’m still blessed.” Decker said.
With maybe the biggest team out there, Tarah’s friends and family say this hasn’t been easy for her, but it was easy for them to show up Saturday.
“I saw one family’s T-shirt’s that said, ‘In this family no one fights alone’ and that speaks to us as well because she’s not going to go through this alone. We’re going to go through it with her.” Tarah’s aunt Margaret Hare said.
Breast Cancer at Tarah’s age is shocking, but this level of support comes at no surprise.
“I’m still in my fight, and seeing all these other people here just shows me that I can get to the finish line and that’s what I plan to do.” Decker said.
Tarah says she’s going to beat this thing, and that’s all that matters.
The 2019 Race for the Cure has raised over $90,000 so far for the Susan G Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, with a goal of $200,000 in place.
