TARC offering free rides to the polls on Election Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Transit Authority of River City is offering a cheap and easy way to get to the polls this Election Day.
TARC is planning on offering free service on Election Day to polling locations on top of their normal routes.
On November 5th, anyone boarding one of Tarc’s 223 buses that asks “May I Ride to Vote?” will get Fare-Free service to their polling location. Passengers will be able to continue to their final destination Fare-Free.
Trips can be planned ahead by entering the destination on the “TARC” app.
