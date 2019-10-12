Two injured in early morning shooting in Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating an early morning shooting Saturday that has left two injured in the Park Hill neighborhood.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, police were called to the 1600 block of West Ormsby Ave around 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning for a report of a shooting.
Once police arrived, they located a male and female with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to University Hospital with what are believed to be non life-threatening injuries.
LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. There are no other suspects or details at this time.
This story will be updated.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.