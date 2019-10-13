Homecoming for University of Kentucky honors former QB Jared Lorenzen

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - For their homecoming game against the Arizona Razorbacks, the University of Kentucky football team honored the late, former UK quarterback Jared Lorenzen.
Before the game, a tribute was held on the video boards in the stadium, showing off his past highlights at UK while the marching band played “My Old Kentucky Home”.
The marching band had also been a part of a tribute at Lorenzen’s high school alma mater, Highlands High School, back in early October.
Lorenzen’s family and former head coach Rich Brooks were on the field recognized during the event.
Jared Lorenzen died in July from an acute infection. He was 38 years old.
