Incident involving teens at Harvest Homecoming causes temporary ride shutdown

NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - An incident involving teenagers at the Harvest Homecoming festival caused a temporary shutdown in the ride area on Saturday night.
According to Chief Bailey of the New Albany Police Department, two teenagers were arrested for disorderly conduct at the festival near the ride area. This caused an ongoing disturbance involving other teens in the area.
The ongoing problems and safety concerns caused the Harvest Homecoming Committee and the City of New Albany to close down the rides for the evening, which was sent out as a message on Harvest Homecoming, Inc.'s Facebook page on Saturday.
There were no injuries or weapons found after the incident.
Harvest Homecoming will open up the ride area at noon on Sunday. They will be honoring any unused tickets from Saturday night.
