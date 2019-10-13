LMPD investigating two shootings in West End

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating two separate shootings on Sunday morning in West End Louisville.
According to LMPD, officers responded to shots fired in the area of 26th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard around 11:39 a.m. Nothing was discovered at that time.
At 11:49 a.m., officers were dispatched to University Hospital where a 32-year-old male arrived with gunshot wounds. The male reports that he was allegedly shot at while driving near 26th and Muhammad Ali.
Officers then responded to University Hospital at around noon, where a second victim, a 23-year-old female, reported allegedly being shot while walking in the area between Broadway and Cecil Avenue.
Both victims received non life-threatening injuries. The shootings don’t appear to be related at the moment.
LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating both shootings. There are no suspects at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.