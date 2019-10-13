Semi catches fire on I-65 South near Elizabethtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A semi truck has caught on fire on Interstate 65 in Hardin County, near Elizabethtown.
It happened around 3:00 p.m. as a truck headed southbound on I-65 reportedly caught fire near mile marker 105.
Hardin County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that crews were sent to the scene, where the driver was found and had suffered burns to the hands.
All lanes on I-65 South are closed at the moment to clear the scene. Officials are currently investigating.
