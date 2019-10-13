Wild one in Winston-Salem as Cards upset Wake Forest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early in this ACC showdown between Louisville and number 19 Wake Forest, it was evident that U of L’s speed was going to give the Cards a chance against the unbeaten Demon Deacons.
In the first quarter, Louisville’s Seth Dawkins raced 55 yards on a touchdown catch as Wake Forest was unable to run him down. The Cards’ owned a surprising 14 to nothing lead.
Following a Wake touchdown, the Cards’ Hassan Hall took the ensuing kickoff 100-plus yards for six more points. Again, Hall’s speed was too much for the home team. The Cards would end up with a ten point halftime lead of 31 to 21.
At the start of the third quarter, quarterback Evan Conley, subbing for a shaken-up Micale Cunningham, connected with Dez Fitzpatick on a 15 yard T.D. and the Cards jumped on top by 17, 38 to 21.
When Wake rallied and trimmed the Louisville lead to ten, the Cards had an answer. Hassan Hall chalked up his second score of the night with a short run that gave the visitors a 45 to 28 cushion.
In the fourth quarter, Conley found Fitzpatrick again, and the receiver raced 50 yards. Louisville was now up three touchdowns.
Wake Forest wouldn’t quit. The Demon Deacons rallied again to trim the Louisville lead to three points. Then trying to run down the clock, the Cards’ Conley ran a keeper and and scampered 41 yards to the endzone. U of L was in front by ten at 62-52.
Wake answered again with seven points and tried an onside kick. In a crazy scramble, the Cards’ Tutu Atwell recovered the attempt to help preserve Louisville’s victory 62 to 59.
“Well, the one thing we wanted to do was fight and play hard and if we continue to fight we’re gonna win some games”' said Cards’ first-year head coach Scott Satterfield. Satterfield and the Cards have now won back-to-back league games.
Next up U of L will host second-ranked Clemson on Saturday at Noon at Cardinal Stadium.
