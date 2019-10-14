Campaigns for governor enter crunch time

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With three weeks to go in the 2019 governor’s race, voter enthusiasm could hold the key to victory.
Campaigns for both Andy Beshear and Matt Bevin made moves Monday to fire up their base.
Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was in Louisville supporting Governor Matt Bevin and Attorney General Candidate Daniel Cameron.
“Over the last couple of years I've had the great opportunity to get to know your governor,” Sanders said to supporters. “You could not ask for a better person to be fighting for Kentucky. He has been a stalwart supporter of the President's.”
Sanders also described the Kentucky governor’s race as the beginning of the 2020 race for the White House. She said electing Republican candidates would “build up a great base of support as we go into what we know is going to be a very difficult 2020 race for the president.”
The Andy Beshear campaign released a new ad Monday featuring former gubernatorial candidate Rocky Adkins.
In it, Adkins appeals to voters in eastern Kentucky by saying Beshear will “fight for us and treat us with respect. Our current governor? He doesn’t do that.”
“Our job in the final three weeks is to make sure our voters turn out,” Beshear Campaign Manager Eric Hyers said, “which we're going to do and also to persuade those last minute undecided voters.”
There has been very little public polling, but political observers view the race as close.
One wildcard will be how enthusiastic teachers will be in voting for Beshear.
In a new campaign ad from the People’s Campaign, Jefferson County Teachers Association President Brent McKim said, “I am asking you to vote because I believe we deserve better than Bevin.”
Governor Bevin told supporters Monday that he has no information yet on the location of President Trump’s visit to Kentucky on the day before the election, but said he believes the President will make good on his offer.
“It is fair to appreciate that in a geopolitically unstable world, and there’s a lot going on right now, that there are things far more significant in his world than my campaign,” Bevin said. “That’s just a fact, I would like to think it’s otherwise, it’s not. So to that end, there is a possibility things could, with all pun intended, trump his ability to be here. However, if that does not happen, I am absolutely confident he will be here.”
